Over 1.13 lakh candidates register for TS POLYCET 2022

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:07 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A total of 1,13,974 candidates registered for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022 which will be conducted at 365 centres across the State on Thursday from 11 am.

Students will be allowed to enter the centre one hour prior to commencement of the exam i.e., 10 am and will not be allowed to enter the examination hall after 11 am.

Candidates should fill the details of the OMR sheet on both sides and sign and they must carry HB black pencil, eraser, and blue or black ball pen. Those who do not have a photo on the hall ticket should carry a passport size photo and ID proof (Aadhaar card), according to a press release.

All students must wear masks and follow Covid-19 safety precautions. The POLYCET is conducted for admission into three-year engineering, non-engineering diploma courses in the government and private polytechnics in the State along with the diploma in agriculture, veterinary and horticulture.