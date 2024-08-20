Over 15, 000 complaints submitted on Tuesday on crop loan waiver in Khammam

As 15, 454 applications have been submitted to mandal agriculture officers across the district on Tuesday, on which the officials started receiving complaints pertaining to crop loan waiver as part of a ten-day prajavani programme.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 August 2024, 09:02 PM

Ammika Krishnaiah of Snanala Lakshmipuram village in Wyra mandal in Khammam district is yet to get his Rs 1.50 lakh crop loan waived.

Khammam: Even as the Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka making tall claims on crop loan waiver, many farmers in his native village, Snanala Lakshmipuram village in Wyra mandal in the district complained that their loans were not waived off.

A farmer A Rama Rao, a former sarpanch of the village, told the media that he availed Rs 2 lakh loan on his four acres of land and the loan had not waived yet. The same was the complaint of Ammika Krishnaiah of the village.

Krishnaiah said that he took a loan of Rs 1.50 lakh on his two acres land but the loan was not waived off. Farmers G Devadanam, Shaik Saidulu and others in the mandal also complained that their crop loans were not waived though they were eligible for the loan waiver.

The grievance cell set up at the collectorate received 65 complaints while as many as 1221 farmers made enquiries about the status of their crop loan waiver on the day. On the other hand the farmers were forced to wait at the mandal agriculture offices as the officers concerned had not reached the offices in time at many places.