Owaisi’s Delhi house vandalised, Hyd MP says “not for the first time…”

Things like this are happening because the Narendra Modi government and the PM himself have radicalised such people, says MIM chief

By ANI Published Date - 28 June 2024, 12:49 PM

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that some "unknown miscreants" vandalised his Delhi residence with black ink.

New Delhi: AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday criticised the Central government and Delhi Police for their response to the alleged vandalism at his residence.

On the alleged attack at his residence on Friday, Assaduddin Owaisi said, “It has not happened for the first time. Things like this are happening because the Narendra Modi government and the PM himself have radicalised such people. When the PM himself says that Muslims are infiltrators and identify them by their attires, it gives courage to such people”.

“They put the flag of Israel on my home which shows these people believe in zionist ideology, an ideology that killed 40,000 people and left 12 lakh people homeless in Gaza,” he added.

Some “unknown miscreants” vandalised my house with black ink today. I have now lost count the number of times my Delhi residence has targeted. When I asked @DelhiPolice officials how this was happening right under their nose, they expressed helplessness. @AmitShah this is… pic.twitter.com/LmOuXu6W63 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 27, 2024

Slamming the Police after the alleged attack at his residence, Owaisi said, “Regret is that my house is in front of the Delhi Police, despite if the police does not want to arrest them then what can we say? There are around 100 CCTV cameras in front of my house, what is something big happens someday.” Earlier today, Owaisi claimed that some “unknown miscreants” vandalised his Delhi residence with black ink.

The AIMIM MP shared this claim on his X handle and wrote, “Some “unknown miscreants” vandalised my house with black ink today. I have now lost count the number of times my Delhi residence has targeted.” He further claimed that upon asking about the incident, the Delhi Police expressed their helplessness on this incident.

“When I asked @DelhiPolice officials how this was happening right under their nose, they expressed helplessness,” he said. The alleged attack on Owaisi comes amid the furore over his “Jai Palestine” slogan during his oath-taking as a Member of Lok Sabha.

The five-time MP from Hyderabad concluded his oath with the words, “Jai Bhim, Jai Palestine, Jai Telangana, and Allahu Akbar.

“Meanwhile, Advocate Hari Shankar Jain wrote a complaint letter to President Droupadi Murmu, urging the disqualification of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi under Article 102(1)(d) of the Constitution of India.