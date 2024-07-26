| Pak Has Not Learnt Any Lessons From History Pm Modi On Kargil Vijay Diwas

Pak has not learnt any lessons from history: PM Modi on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Says Pakistan trying to stay relevant through terror, proxy war but facing defeat

By PTI Published Date - 26 July 2024, 12:33 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the Kargil War matyrs during an event to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass. Photo: PTI

Drass (Kargil): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that Pakistan has not learnt any lessons from history and has faced defeat whenever it carried out any misadventure.

Paying tributes to soldiers here on Kargil Vijay Diwas, he said the sacrifices made by the soldiers are immortal.

Pakistan, he said, is trying to remain relevant through terror and proxy war but it has faced defeat whenever it has carried out any misadventure.

“I am speaking from a place where masters of terror can hear my voice directly. I want to tell patrons of terrorism that their nefarious designs will never succeed,” he said.

“Our bravehearts will crush terrorism and enemy will be given a befitting response,” he asserted.

The Prime Minister’s remarks come in the backdrop of surge in terror incidents in Jammu region.

Modi said “in Kargil, we not only won the war, we gave a wonderful example of truth, restraint and strength”.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of ‘Operation Vijay’, declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

The day is observed as ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan in the war.

The prime minister also said that India will defeat every obstacle in the development of Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.