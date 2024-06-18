Indian Army team riding to commemorate Rajat Jayanti of Kargil Vijay Diwas arrives in Hyderabad

Embarking on a journey from Dhanushkodi on June 12, eight riders of the Regiment of Artillery will travel more than 4000 km to reach the Kargil War Memorial at Dras.

18 June 2024

Hyderabad: The team for Southern Route of Delta 5 Motorcycle Expedition, Indian Army’s pan-India journey to commemorate the Rajat Jayanti of Kargil Vijay Diwas arrived in Hyderabad traversing across the States of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana.

Embarking on a journey from Dhanushkodi on June 12, eight riders of the Regiment of Artillery will travel more than 4000 km to reach the Kargil War Memorial at Dras. This historical journey to honour the indomitable spirit and dedication of our soldiers will traverse through the mountainous regions of Manali, Sarchu and Nyoma over to period of 28 days to reach Dras on July 10.

The team was flagged-in at Maitra Stadium, Bolarum, Secunderabad by Major General Akhilesh Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Bison Division and witnessed a significant turnout of ex-servicemen, NCC cadets, and enthusiastic youth rallying in support of the expedition. Four Kargil Veer Naris and nine Chakra Series awardees were also felicitated as part of the event.

The expedition is being carried out by the brave riders on Hero MotoCorp’s Mavrick bikes, supported by HPCL by providing fuel for the complete expedition and medical support by Apollo Hospitals.