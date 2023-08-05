Pakistan: At least 28 injured after a bus overturned in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: At least 28 people were injured when a bus carrying over 70 passengers overturned on the Murree Expressway here, reported The Tribune Express on Friday.

As per The Tribune Express, the passengers, belonging to various parts of Punjab, were returning from a religious festival in Bhurban. The accident happened near the Bastal Mor on the motorway after one of the bus tyres busted midway.

After receiving the information about the accident, five ambulances of Rescue 1122 and emergency vehicles along with rescuers and paramedics were sent to the crash site, The Tribune Express reported.

They further added that 28 people were injured in the accident and three of those had minor injuries. They were provided first aid on the scene and discharged.

Another 25 people were transported to a local hospital for treatment from which five were shifted to The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad, claims the report by The Tribune Express.

The publication quoted that the station house officer (SHO) at the Murree police station said that the bus was carrying people from various parts of Punjab, including Lahore, Gujranwala, and Pakpattan. The travel party was returning to Lahore when the accident occurred. The bus driver likely lost control due to a brake failure, he added.

