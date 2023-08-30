Pakistan beat Nepal by 238 runs in Asia Cup opener

Earlier, Pakistan posted a massive total after Babar Azam scored 151 and Iftikhar Ahmed made an unbeaten 109, while adding 214 runs for the fifth wicket.

By PTI Published Date - 09:43 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Multan: Pakistan crushed Nepal by a huge 238-run margin in the opening match of the Asia Cup here on Wednesday. After amassing 342 for 6 batting first, Shaheen Shah Afridi struck twice in the first over as Nepal were eventually bowled out for 104.

Shadab Khan claimed 4/27 from his 6.4 overs while Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf bowled impressive spells.

Aarif Sheikh (26) and Sompal Kami (28) tried to delay the inevitable but Nepal were bundled out in only 23.4 overs.

Brief scores: Pakistan 342 for 6 in 50 overs (Babar Azam 151, Mohammad Rizwan 44, Iftikhar Ahmed 109 not out; Sompal Kami 2/85) beat Nepal 104 in 23.4 overs (Sompal Kami 28; Shaheen Shah Afridi 2/27, Haris Rauf 2/16, Shadab Khan 4/27) by 238 runs.