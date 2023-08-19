Pakistan: Two killed, three injured in clashes in Balochistan’s Wadh

At least two people have been killed and three others injured in clashes between two factions of the Mengal tribe in Khuzdar district's Wadh area

By ANI Published Date - 06:20 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Quetta: At least two people have been killed and three others injured in clashes between two factions of the Mengal tribe in Khuzdar district’s Wadh area, Dawn reported.

The armed men of both factions, who maintained their positions in trenches during a few days of uneasy ceasefire, used mortar shells and rockets to attack each other.

An official told Dawn that in the last four days, two people have been killed and three are injured, including a truck driver and a woman, who were hit by bullets.

Normal life has been badly affected due to clashes as markets, shops and even medical stores and clinics were closed in Wadh, causing great difficulties for the residents of the small town.

All schools, colleges, and government offices have been closed, while the Wadh Campus of Lasbela University has also been shut for an indefinite period due to the deteriorating law and order situation, as the Dawn report on Friday.

Since the clashes broke out, traffic at the Khuzdar-Karachi National Highway remained suspended for several hours each day.

It appears that the administration and tribal elders have given up on the efforts to broker a ceasefire between the warring factions. Earlier, an ephemeral ceasefire was implemented following the efforts of Nawab Aslam Raisani, the chief of Sarawan tribes; his brother, ex-senator Haji Lashkri Raisani; and the local administration.

Meanwhile, officials have said the situation in Wadh was worsening with each passing day, reported Dawn.