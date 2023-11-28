Pakistani GNSS satellites allegedly hacked by pro-Indian group: Data enthusiast reveals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:29 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

Hyderabad: In an intriguing revelation, Norbert Elikes, a self-proclaimed Data Reporter and Space Research enthusiast, claims that multiple GNSS Receiver satellites of Pakistan have been hacked by Indian hackers.

As per Norbert Elikes, the satellite tracking data reveals 46 satellites in total, comprising 20 BDS, 11 GPS, 6 GLONASS, and 9 Galileo satellites.

Earlier, he also claimed that 7 Chinese websites were hacked by the unknown Indian cyber force.

The implications of such a breach could potentially disrupt or manipulate Pakistan’s critical navigation systems.

Check out his tweet here:

Breaking: 🇵🇰 Pakistan Satellites (GNSS Receiver) hacked by Pro-India Group 🛰️ 🛰 Satellites Tracked(46): BDS(20), GPS(11), GLONASS(6), Galileo(9)