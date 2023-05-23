Pakistan’s anti-corruption body grills Imran Khan for over 2 hours

The former Pakistan prime minister appeared before the anti-graft watchdog's office in Rawalpindi

By IANS Published Date - 11:00 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Islamabad: Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday sought the records of the funds related to the 190 million pounds settlement case, from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, who remains entangled in several legal cases, local media reported.

The former Pakistan prime minister appeared before the anti-graft watchdog’s office in Rawalpindi, as per the commitment he made in response to the NAB summons and underwent questioning for over two hours, Geo News reported.

During the investigation, NAB officials grilled Khan over the records of correspondence with the National Crime Agency (NCA) in the UK and freezing orders from Khan regarding the 190 million pounds, sources said, Geo News reported.

Imran Khan – who is facing a number of cases – had come with a legal team comprising Salman Safdar, Khawaja Haris, Intezar Panjotha, and others at the NAB office. Meanwhile, the PTI chief’s wife, Bushra Bibi who was accompanying him stayed in the car outside the office.

As per the sources, the former prime minister told the NAB officials that the watchdog had already received the “Al-Qadir Trust’s records”. He said that the record of orders related to the 190 million pounds was with the cabinet division, and he did not have access to NCA’s records.

Sources said that the team has asked the PTI chief to submit the records of all donors of the university as well as the donations he has made himself.

The NAB team, as per the sources, has also sought a record of the university’s affiliation with Punjab Higher Education and the trust deed between the trust and company of all the accused, Geo News reported.