Pallavi Model School: Young voters can lead the change

Students of class IX of Pallavi Model School, Bowenpally conducted a special assembly to mark National Voters’ Day. The national voters’ day celebration aims to encourage, facilitate and maximize enrollment, especially for the new voters. Dedicated to the voters of the country, the day is utilized to spread awareness among voters and for promoting informed participation in the electoral process.

The students explained the importance of the day and how taking part in voting strengthens the democracy in the country. The theme for this year’s National Voters’ Day is “Making our voters empowered, vigilant, safe and informed.”

Students concluded the session by saying that it was the responsibility of new voters to encourage others to take part in the nation-building process by exercising their civic right by motivating those who have not registered themselves as voters in the electoral roll and also encouraging them to vote during the various elections from civic poll to parliamentary elections.

