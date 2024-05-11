Pamper your mom with a day full of fun and joy

Hyderabad: Mother’s day is around the corner and we all want to make it special for our moms. While presenting gifts is a lovely gesture, planning an entire day of celebration that offers her an unforgettable experience.

Here are some exciting places in Hyderabad to explore with your mother, ensuring a memorable Mother’s Day celebration.

Standup comedy:

Treat your mom to a stand-up comedy show featuring clean humor, ensuring a pleasant time for her. This mother’s day in Hyderabad, there’s a variety of options including Sai Kiran’s “Matrimania,” AIB’s Gurisman Khamba’s live performance, Vivek Muealidharan’s “Death by Laughter,” along with several Telugu comedy shows like “Goda Kurchi” and others.

Retail therapy:

Remember the pre digital era when your mom joined you on shopping outings, often prioritizing your needs over her own.

Plan a day to shop for her favorite things, creating invaluable bonding experience between you both.

Creative workshops:

From pottery and baking to Lippan art and resin art, indulge your mom in a rejuvenating experience at one of the art and skill workshops happening in the city. Additionally, some workshops, such as candle making, offer exclusive Mother’s Day discounts when you bring your mom along.

Karaoke sessions:

Sing along with your mother, revisiting the nostalgia of her lullabies and exploring new favorite tunes together. Beyond karaoke, it is a memory to cherish for life.

Cinema date:

If your mom enjoys movies, consider arranging a home movie night or taking her to a theater for an enjoyable evening, providing a perfect topic of discussion afterwards.

Fine-dine:

One of the best ways to celebrate the special day is taking your mom out for a special meal at her favorite restaurant. Numerous eateries offer exclusive Mother’s Day deals, providing the perfect chance to indulge in her preferred cuisine or dining experience.

Spa day:

Treat your mom to a relaxing spa day, indulging in rejuvenating massages and pampering treatments. It’s the perfect way to show appreciation for all she does and to help her unwind and recharge on Mother’s Day.