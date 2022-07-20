| Paneerbuttermasala Trends On Twitter After New Gst Rates Come Into Effect

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:08 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Hyderabad: It’s not the first time that strange and random things trend and catch our attention on Twitter. The hashtag #PaneerButterMasala has been trending on Twitter since Wednesday morning, and there’s a reason for that— the newly revised Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The rates were revised during the two-day GST council’s 47th meeting held last month and they came into effect on Monday (July 18). Under the revised GST, the packaged foods like flour, milk, curd and paneer have been brought under the 5 percent slab.

Expressing their disappointment over the new rates, netizens took to twitter and shared hilarious memes and jokes, so much so that #PaneerButterMasala started trending on Twitter.

If you are a paneer lover too and are as much disappointed, check out these amusing memes that make your day:

