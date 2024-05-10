| Ipl 2024 Gt V Csk Overall Head To Head When And Where To Watch

IPL 2024: GT v CSK overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

Chennai and Gujarat locked horns six times in the IPL with both teams sharing an equal number of wins.

By IANS Published Date - 10 May 2024, 12:19 PM

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans (GT) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 59 of the IPL 2024 on Friday.

CSK, sitting fourth in the points table, are heading into this game after a comfortable win against Punjab Kings at Dharamsala while GT, that are rooted at the bottom of the table, lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their last match.

Chennai and Gujarat locked horns six times in the IPL with both teams sharing an equal number of wins.

GT v CSK head-to-head 6-

Gujarat Titans: 3

Chennai Super Kings: 3

GT v CSK match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

GT v CSK match venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT v CSK Live broadcast on television in India: The GT v CSK match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of GT v CSK is available on JioCinema

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande, Sameer Rizvi, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Rachin Ravindra, Ajay Jadav Mandal, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Sandeep Warrier, Vijay Shankar, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Sharath BR, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Umesh Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra