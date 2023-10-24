Para Asian Games: Ekta Bhyan clinches bronze in women’s Club Throw – F32/51 event

By ANI Published Date - 11:40 AM, Tue - 24 October 23

Hangzhou: Medals continued to pour in on Day 2 of the ongoing 4th Asian Para Games with Ekta Bhyan clinching bronze in the women’s Club Throw – F32/51 event on Tuesday.

Before the event, Ekta walked in as the Asian Para Games record-holder was stripped of the title by Iran’s Parastoo Habibi. In her first attempt, Parastoo broke the record with an attempt of 22.88m.

Ekta responded with a brilliant throw of 21.66m but still fell short of the new record, as both athletes continued to engage in an eye-catching battle. In the end, Ekta fell short and had to settle for bronze as Parastoo walked away with the gold. UAE’s Thekra Ahmed Saeed claimed the silver medal.

In the men’s 400m-T64 final, Ajay Kumar gave his personal best timing of 54.85s to clinch a silver medal. Saudi Arabia’s Nour Mohammed broke the Asian Para record with a timing of 52.81s. Thailand’s Jafa Seapla settled for bronze with a timing of 55.09s.

Meanwhile, in canoeing Gajendra Singh bagged a bronze in the Men’s VL2 final by clocking 1:01.084s. Iran’s Islam Jahedi with a timing of 55.749s walked away with the gold medal. While Thailand’s Santi Wantawee settled for silver with a timing of 1:01.084s.

Earlier in the day, Manish Kaurav clinched a bronze medal in the Canoe Men’s KL3 Final event to open India’s medal count on Day 2.

The Indian contingent will be keen to replicate the success of Day 1 as they ended with 17 medals – 6 gold, 6 silver and 5 bronze.

This time India has sent 303 athletes – 191 men and 112 women – to the fourth edition of the Asian Para Games which is the largest contingent to the continental event.

At the 2018 Asian Para Games, India sent a total of 190 athletes and returned with 72 medals, including 15 gold, for their best performance at the quadrennial event.