Para Asian Games: India script history, outperform previous best with 73 medals

By ANI Published Date - 12:35 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Hangzhou: India para-athletes on Thursday created history as it registered its highest-ever gold medal tally at the Asian Para Games after earning the 16th gold.

India topped their 2018 Asian Para Games medal tally of 72 at the ongoing edition in Hangzhou, China. So far in the game India bagged 73 medals in the ongoing edition.

Nithya Sre won a remarkable bronze medal in the Women’s Singles SH6 event on Thursday morning, helping the Indian contingent beat its previous best performance.

Indian shooter Sidhartha Babu struck a gold medal with a scintillating performance at the ongoing Asian Para Games.

Sidhartha secured a dazzling Gold in R6 Mixed 50m Rifles Prone SH-1, setting a new Asian Para Games Record with a remarkable score of 247.7. With this, the ace shooter also secures the Paris 2024 Paralympics quota for India. Avani Lekhara completed 8th in the finals of the same event.

In Women’s Shot Put-F34, the silver medal was won by Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jhadav with an impressive throw of 7.54m, showcasing incredible sports prowess. Meanwhile, Archer Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari and Naveen Dalal clinched a bronze medal in the Archery Men’s Doubles – W1 Open event, with a remarkable score of 125-120.

The flurry of medals continued on Day 4 as Sukant Kadam secured a bronze in Men’s Badminton Singles SL-4 with an outstanding performance.

India also shined in athletics on Day 4 as it secured a double remarkable podium In Men’s Shot Put-F46 on Thursday. Sachin Khilari struck gold and a Games Record with a massive throw of 16.03, while Rohit Hooda at his Personal Best the bronze with a throw of 14.56.

Shreyansh Trivedi secured an impressive bronze in the Men’s 100m T-37 at the Asian Para Games with a remarkable time of 12.24 seconds.

Para Athlete Narayan Thakur captured the bronze in the Men’s 100m T-35 with a time of 14.37, to get his second medal at the Asian Para Games.