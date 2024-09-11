Paraguay beats Brazil 1-0 in World Cup Qualifier; Diego Gomez scores winner

Paraguay rose to seventh in the standings with nine points, just one behind Brazil. The decisive goal came in the 20th minute when Gomez collected a clearance just outside the area, took a touch, and fired a stunning shot with the outside of his right foot that rebounded off the post and into the net.

Asuncion: For the first time since June 2008, Paraguay defeated Brazil in a World Cup qualifier, as they edged the five-time world champions 1-0. Diego Gomez supplied the fireworks with a superbly taken goal in the first half.

Brazil looked to respond and Rodrygo was presented with a gilt-edged chance early in the second half but fired well over the target. Later on it was Paraguay defender Ramon Sosa making a last-ditch clearance to prevent Vinicius Jr. from tapping in for the equaliser, followed by goalkeeper Roberto Fernandez denying the Brazilian attacker minutes later.

In the end, the Paraguayan defence held strong to register their third qualifying win in 17 matches.

Earlier, Ecuador overcame Peru’s defence to collect three points in a 1-0 home victory that lifted them to fourth in the table with 11 points, while Peru remain rooted to the bottom on three points.

Bolivia made history by winning their first World Cup qualifier away from home in 31 years with a 2-1 victory over Chile in Santiago.

Amid heavy rain in Maturin, Venezuela and Uruguay battled to a 0-0 draw in which Venezuela were left ruing their missed chances.

Venezuela stretched their clean sheet streak in home qualifiers to four matches, while Uruguay made it five consecutive games without conceding a goal. Uruguay dropped to third with 15 points, while Venezuela sit sixth with 10 points.