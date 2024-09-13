Paralympic silver-medallist Yogesh Kathuniya calls PM Modi ‘Param Mitra’

Javelin thrower Antil says he felt relieved after having fulfilled the promise he made to the Prime Minister following his first gold in Tokyo

13 September 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with Indias Paris Paralympics contingent, in New Delhi. — Photo:PTI

New Delhi: “For every citizen of this country you are our Prime Minister, but for para athletes like us you are our ‘param mitra’,” said two-time Paralympic silver-medallist discus thrower, Yogesh Kathuniya, during a meet-and-greet session with Narendra Modi here.

The Indian para contingent won a record 29 medals, the highest tally in the country’s history, including seven gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals at the Paris Paralympics recently. The Indian contingent returned on Tuesday and was first felicitated by Modi here.

During the function, Modi asked the athletes, including Nishad Kumar, Sumit Antil, Kapil Parmar, Kathunia and Simran Sharma, among others, to share the Paralympics experiences.

“The consistency (in performance) came because of you (PM); it came because of the schemes you have launched. For everybody, PM means Prime Minister but for us you are our ‘param mitra’ (best friend),” said Kathuniya, who clinched a silver medal in men’s discus throw F-56 event with a season’s best effort 42.22m in Paris.

“I feel proud for this post and I also want to work as a ‘mitra’ (friend) with you all,” replied the PM. Javelin thrower Antil, who won back-to-back Paralympic Games gold, said he felt relieved after having fulfilled the promise he had made to Modi following his first gold in Tokyo.

“This is my back-to-back gold medal. When I returned with gold from Tokyo, you (PM) took promise from me that I need two more gold medals like this, so this second gold is for you sir,” said Antil.

“I was a bit nervous when I went to defend my gold but when I spoke to you on August 20, I got motivation to do well. I thank you on behalf of my team because we feel if we return with medal, we can meet you… can talk to you.” Modi hailed the para athletes’ efforts and said their performance was helping change the outlook of the citizens towards differently-abled people.

“God has given you extra qualities, although you might have some physical difficulties. You are not scared of winning or defeat. You don’t have any burden and that is your biggest quality. Through you, I want to see a culture (change) in the country. I want to change the way people look at you,” he said.

“There is a new environment for you people. The outlook has changed. Your contribution is making a great change in the society; how they look at you. You are creating trust among all para people that ‘I am no less’… medal doesn’t matter,” Modi said in his message to the para athletes.