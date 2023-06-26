Parineeti Chopra pays tribute to her mentor Dibyendu Bhattacharya by touching his feet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

Hyderabad: Dibyendu Bhattacharya, known for his authentic portrayals and acclaimed performances in both blockbuster OTT releases and silver screen ventures, was recently honoured at the esteemed Brands Impact Awards. Parineeti Chopra, who had the privilege of being his student, had the honour of bestowing the award upon him.

In a heartfelt gesture, Parineeti began by touching Dibyendu’s feet, symbolising her deep respect and gratitude. She reminisced about her early days in the industry, and highlighted: “So, before my actual first experience, I had never gone to an acting class; I had no professional experience. I was an investment banker who had returned from London. Mujhe nahi pata tha acting kya hota hai (I didn’t know what acting was). I was sent for acting workshops to Debu Sir (Dibyendu Bhattacharya). He is the guy who actually taught me about the placement of the camera, where an actor needs to face, how you have to keep quiet after someone says ‘cut’ – he has taught me everything.”

Notably, Parineeti and Dibyendu have previously shared screen space in the film ‘Code Name: Tiranga’ and are set to reunite in their upcoming project, ‘Capsule Gill’, featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role.