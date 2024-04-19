Cinematic tribute to Chamkila’s music

The movie takes audiences on a magical ride to the Eighties’ Punjab

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 April 2024, 09:37 PM

Hyderabad: Amar Singh Chamkila, a biographical, musical drama, based on the life story of Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur, was released directly on Netflix. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, produced by Imtiaz Ali and Mohit Choudhary, with music by AR Rahman, the movie stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles.

There are the storytellers, and then there comes Imtiaz Ali, who takes us on a magical ride through his films. He is back with Chamkila almost after seven years, after his box-office failure with Shahrukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal. The most-awaited trio — Imtiaz Ali, AR Rahman, and Irshad Kamil — is back again after giving three epic films, Rockstar, Highway and Tamasha.

Also Read Three eateries inspected by GHMC food inspectors

The movie itself starts with a bang and will take you to the ’80s with its narration, and the songs with their powerful lyrics give a detailed introduction to Amar Singh Chamkila, who was a renowned Punjabi singer and musician at that time. Famous for his vivid language in songs and highpitched vocals, he was also known as ‘Elvis Presley of Punjab’ at the height of his popularity.

Diving into the storytelling techniques used in this, is a soul for the whole movie. Showing the flashback with the present is followed in every film nowadays, but using split screen technique and connecting reel-life characters with real life and using animations, giving clear explanations for the Punjabi lyrics in the language we chose made it more unique and creative.

This kind of narrative didn’t interrupt the flow of the film and kept the audience engaged throughout the film. The film felt neither boring nor slow at any moment. The editing became the cherry on top. As for Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra’s acting chops, they perfectly fitted in the shoes of the late singers Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur.

Needless to say, they gave their best performances in both acting and singing. They both sang the whole album of Amar Singh Chamkila. Thanks to their Punjabi roots, the lead actors perfectly blended in their roles, making their acting feel original and natural. Parineeti Chopra, who gained 15 kilos for the role of Amarjot, is worth mentioning and appreciating. And the background score by AR Rahman perfectly sets the tone of the movie and the situation given. This film deserves a theatrical release.

— Nirupama Kodukula