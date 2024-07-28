Paris Olympics: Ramita Jindal qualifies for Women’s 10M Air Rifle final; Elavenil misses out

Ramita, initially the second-best Indian shooter, came from behind to overtake teammate Elavenil Valarivan in the final series of shots.

28 July 2024

Chateauroux: Indian shooter Ramita Jindal advanced to the Women’s 10M Air Rifle final after finishing fifth in the qualification round at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Ramita, who was the second-best Indian shooter until the series 5 shots, came back from behind to overtake teammate Elavenil Valarivan in the final series of shots.

Ramita finished with a total of 631.5 while Elavenil missed out on the final after ending her qualification round with a total of 630.7 to only claim tenth place.

She will aim for a medal finish in the final, scheduled for Monday.