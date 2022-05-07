Parth Raval to back Abbas-Mustan’s next slick action thriller

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:35 PM, Sat - 7 May 22

Hyderabad: After giving Bollywood its most memorable thrillers over the last three decades, Abbas – Mustan are now going to begin work on their next untitled action thriller. The project, currently in its pre-production stage, will see the men in white collaborating with lawyer turned filmmaker, Parth Raval.

The film promises to be a quintessential Bollywood pot boiler that will keep the viewers at the edge of their seat.

“Subject, Zone & People , everything what we love is coming together with a new film. We are excited to announce our association with Producer & Dearest friend Parth Raval for our new Action-Thriller, a genre which is close to our heart (sic),” tweeted Abbas-Mustan, who are currently working on the film’s pre-production.

Subject, Zone & People , everything what we love is coming together with a new Film. We are excited to announce our association with Producer & Dearest friend Parth Raval @officiallyparth for our new Action-Thriller genre which is close to our heart. @wtpstudioindia pic.twitter.com/nnGWCUwdYP — Abbas Mustan (@theabbasmustan) May 3, 2022

Raval, who has always been a film aficionado and harboured ambitions of being in the movie business, says, “When we conceived this idea, we had no other name but Abbas – Mustan in our mind. The grandeur, the style, the feel & the canvas of this film is absolutely their forte.”