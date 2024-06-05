Parties, candidates busy analysing what cost them election

However, the number of votes polled to MP candidate Venkatrami Reddy decreased to 54,000 while the BJP had increased its vote share from 20,000 to 1.03 lakh votes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 June 2024, 06:56 PM

Sangareddy: A day after the Lok Sabha election results were declared, the political parties, which suffered losses in Medak and Zaheerabad Lok Sabha Constituencies were busy in calculating what went wrong for them in the elections.

Since the BRS had won both these seats in last two consecutive elections, there was a strong hope that it would win at least Medak seat, which is considered as a stronghold of BRS for more than two decades.

Also Read NDSA final report on Medigadda may take more time

The BRS cadre and leaders were of the opinion that the Party candidate got much less votes in Patancheru, Sangareddy and Siddipet assembly segments compared to assembly elections which eventually cost them election.

Though BRS candidate P Venkatrami Reddy had managed to get nearly 3,000 votes majority in Siddipet, it was much lesser than what Former Minister T Harish Rao had got in 2023 elections. Rao had won with over 82,000 votes majority for seventh consecutive time as an MLA from here.

Sangareddy MLA Chintha Prabhakar had won with more than 8,000 votes majority in Sangareddy by defeating Congress candidate T Jagga Reddy, who managed to get 74,000 votes.

However, the BRS MP candidate had got just 27,000 votes here while BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao had increased his vote share from 20,000 votes in assembly elections to 70,000.

Meanwhile, the number of votes polled to BRS had decreased considerably compared to assembly elections in Patancheru. BRS Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy had got little over 1.05 lakh votes in 2023 assembly elections.

However, the number of votes polled to MP candidate Venkatrami Reddy decreased to 54,000 while the BJP had increased its vote share from 20,000 to 1.03 lakh votes.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Neelam Madhu and his followers were analysing that the poor vote share they had got in Dubbak and Siddipet cost them election. While the Congress candidate Madhu got just 33,000 votes in Siddipet, he had got 31,000 votes in Dubbak.

Surprisingly, BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao had got more votes than Congress candidate in Medak assembly segment though Party leader Mynampally Rohit had won as an MLA here.

Meanwhile, the Zaheerabad BJP candidate BB Patil and BRS candidate Gali Anil Kumar were also discussing with their followers over their loss. Anil Kumar, who lost his deposit, has felt that the voters had overlooked BRS this time because it is an MP election.

Patil, who lost the election by 46,000 votes to Congress candidate Suresh Shetkar, of the opinion that lack of strong leadership and cadre across assembly segments cost him election though he had got a huge amount of votes.

The brainstorming of the political parties on their performances will further continue as the local body elections expected to be conducted in a couple of months time.