Passenger booked for smoking on board Delhi-Mumbai flight

Man from Uttar Pradesh smokes cigarette inside lavatory of IndiGo flight

By PTI Published Date - 28 June 2024, 11:39 AM

Representational photo

Mumbai: A case has been registered against a 38-year-old man after he smoked inside the lavatory of a Mumbai-bound flight from Delhi, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening on an IndiGo flight from the country’s national capital to the financial capital, the official said.

The flight, carrying 176 passengers, took off from Delhi airport around 5.15 pm. About 50 minutes before landing at Mumbai airport, a passenger named Khalil Kajammul Khan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, went to the toilet, he said.

The cabin crew was alerted by smoke sensors after Khan smoked a cigarette inside the toilet, the official said.

When he came out, the crew members inspected the lavatory and found a matchstick and a cigarette stub. They informed their superiors about the findings, the official said.

Upon being questioned by the crew members, Khan also admitted to smoking inside the lavatory, he said.

After the plane landed at the Mumbai airport, the matter was reported to security personnel and Khan was taken to the Sahar police station.

A case has been registered against him under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Aircraft Rules, the official added.