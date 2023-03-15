‘Pathaan’ clocks 50 days in theatres worldwide

By PTI Published Date - 02:20 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Mumbai: High-octane espionage thriller ‘Pathaan’, the all-time number one Hindi film in India, has completed 50 days in cinema halls across the globe, the makers said Wednesday.

Fronted by Shah Rukh Khan, the Siddharth Anand directorial released in theatres on January 25 and has raised over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide at the box office.

Produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), ‘Pathaan’ also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

Rohan Malhotra, Vice President, Distribution, YRF, expressed gratitude to fans and movie goers around the world for the film achieving the milestone of 50 days in theatres.

“As ‘Pathaan’, our latest offering from YRF Spy Universe, completes 50 days in theatres, we would like to thank everyone, across the world, for giving love and support to our film.

“The fact that ‘Pathaan’ continues to run in theatres is a sign that audiences want to support cinema if it delivers on the promise of giving them a never seen before experience. We are glad that we could give them that,” Malhotra said in a statement.

‘Pathaan’ follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India.

It is the fourth film in producer Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, following Salman Khan’s ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, and ‘War’, featuring Hrithik Roshan.