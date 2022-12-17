‘Pathaan’ row: Nusrat Jahan in support of Deepika Padukone

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:04 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing controversy on the yet-to-release Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer film ‘Pathaan’, actor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan came out in support of its song ‘Besharam Rang’ that has sparked a row.

The song was heavily criticised by the BJP as it shows Deepika Padukone wearing an ‘orange outfit’ in it.

“They have a problem with everything. They have a problem with women wearing hijab. They have a problem with women wearing bikini. It is them who are telling the new-age women of India what to wear,” Jahan reportedly stated.

“They are trying to command our lives by telling us what to wear, what to eat, how we should talk, how we should walk, what we should learn in school, what we should watch on TV… we are completely directed in this so-called new, evolved India. It is so scary. I fear that in the long run, I do not know where it would take all of us,” she added.

‘Besharam Rang’ was dropped online on December 12, and soon it became the talk of the town. While several liked the track, some BJP leaders, including Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, claimed the song showed a “contaminated mindset” and even threatened to block its release in the State.