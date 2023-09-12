Pathankot ASI arrested for accepting Rs 5,000 bribe

According to an official statement, the accused ASI identified as Rakesh Kumar was posted at police station Dhar Kalan, Pathankot district.

By ANI Published Date - 11:06 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

Chandigarh: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday caught an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 in Pathankot district.

Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said, “The accused police personnel has been arrested on the complaint of Jurudeen, a resident of village Narayanpur Tehsil Dhar Kalan.”

Giving details he added that the complainant had approached the VB and alleged that the above-mentioned police official had demanded Rs 20,000 as a bribe to register a police case on the basis of a medico-legal report (MLR) against the opposite party who had injured his wife during a scuffle but the deal has been struck at Rs 10,000.

The spokesperson informed that the VB, after preliminary investigation, has laid a trap and the accused has been arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 as a first installment in the presence of two official witnesses.

In this regard, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the ASI Rakesh Kumar at VB police station Amritsar.

Further investigation in this case is under progress, he added.