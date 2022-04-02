Patient bitten by rat at MGM hospital Warangal, dies at NIMS Hyderabad

Warangal: The patient bitten by rodents at the RICU at the MGM Hospital on Wednesday night died at the NIMS, Hyderabad, on Friday midnight.

Kadarla Srinivas (38), who was bitten by the rats two times at the MGM Hospital, was shifted to NIMS for better treatment following the orders of Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Friday. However, he died at the NIMS while undergoing treatment, sources said.

Srinivas was said to be suffering from a serious liver, lung and kidney infection. Srinivas, a goldsmith by profession, was a native of Bheemaram in Hanamkonda. He is survived by his wife. “We are in deep financial troubles. Since we lost the sole breadwinner, we are requesting the government to provide financial assistance to us,” said his wife, and other family members.

Taking a serious note of the rat biting incident, the government has already transferred MGM Hospital Superintendent Dr B Srinivas Rao and suspended two other doctors ‘holding them responsible’ for the incident.

On other hand, Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who visited the MGM Hospital on Friday, said that they would also take stern action on the security agency which is also looking after the sanitation and upkeep of the hospital.

