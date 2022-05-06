Pay via Apple ID balance to enjoy its services

By IANS Published: Published Date - 04:52 PM, Fri - 6 May 22

New Delhi: As Apple is no longer accepting credit and debit cards for subscriptions and app purchases in India, users can add funds to their Apple ID balance to buy apps, games, music and more.

The company recently said that if users want to continue enjoying their subscriptions, they will have to add funds to their Apple ID balance.

“Regulatory requirements in India apply to the processing of recurring transactions. If you hold an Indian debit or credit card and you have a subscription, these changes impact your transactions. Some transactions might be declined by banks and card issuers,” the company had said in a blogpost.

“To continue enjoying your subscriptions, you can pay with your Apple ID balance. You can add to your Apple ID balance using App Store Codes, Net Banking, and UPI,” it added.

Apple also said that users can also add funds automatically to Apple ID balance by setting up Auto Reload.

The news follows the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) announcement of new auto-debit rules last year.

According to media reports, users must now approve recurring transactions like subscriptions using “Additional Factors of Authentication (AFA)” as a result of the new rules. The transaction will be refused if it is not approved via AFA.

The new rules also state that Apple has to set up an e-mandate for customer cards, reports 9To5Mac.

Apple customers in India will need to use two-factor authentication and set up a new e-mandate when issuing recurring payments. They will also need to give consent for each purchase above Rs 5,000.