PB Vaishnavi of UoH presents paper at Utrecht University

The paper received significant appreciation and constructive feedback from her. The conference featured a diverse array of dance scholars, academicians, computer science analysts, and technical experts.

13 July 2024

Hyderabad: P. B. Vaishnavi, a research scholar from the Department of Dance at the Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has presented a paper titled ‘Tracing the Dynamics of Movement: Insights from Indian Textual Sources’ at the Doctoral Consortium of the Movement and Computing (MoCo24) Conference. Vaishnavi is working under the supervision of Prof. Anuradha J.

The event was hosted by the Department of Media and Performance Studies at Utrecht University. During the consortium, Vaishnavi was mentored by Prof. Sarah Whatley, Professor of Dance and Director of the Centre for Dance Research (C-DaRE) at Coventry University.

This interdisciplinary environment provided Vaishnavi with valuable insights into various perspectives and experiments happening between Technology and Movement, opening new areas of engagement that dance is into in the domain of AI, a press release said.