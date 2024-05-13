Peddapalli Collector stands in queue to vote

Instead of directly going into the booth and voting, Muzammil Khan stood in the queue like a common voter and cast his vote. Other voters were surprised seeing the Collector standing in queue along with them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 May 2024, 06:34 PM

Peddapalli: Collector Muzammil Khan was among the voters who stood in queue to exercise his franchise on Monday. Khan voted at the polling station in Mandal Parishad Primary School, Rangampalli.

Khan, who is known for his simplicity, earlier had lunch with students in the mid-day meal programme and also took part in paddy plantation by getting down into the paddy field.

Speaking on the occasion, Khan said all arrangements were made in polling stations for the convenience of electors in the district.