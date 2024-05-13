Polling of votes begin peacefully in Adilabad LS segment

Electors from all walks of life formed serpentine queue lines from early morning and exercised their franchise. Adilabad Lok Sabha segment saw 13.22 percent of voting by 9 am, according to information provided by officials.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 May 2024, 12:22 PM

Adilabad: The process of polling for Lok Sabha began on a peaceful note across seven Assembly constituencies that form Adilabad Parliament segment on Monday.

Electors from all walks of life formed serpentine queue lines from early morning and exercised their franchise. Adilabad Lok Sabha segment saw 13.22 percent of voting by 9 am, according to information provided by officials. Reports reaching suggested that the process of polling was progressing smoothly except for sporadic incidents of boycotting of voting.

Villegers boycotted voting in protest of a road facility in Jagannathpur village in Kaghaznagar mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. Similarly, residents declared that they would not participate in the polling demanding creation of a road facility to Mankapur village in Bazarhathnoor mandal in Adilabad district. However, dwellers who boycotted the voting seeking a road to Rajaram village in Kotapalli mandal of Mancherial district took part in polling.

Rains bring relief from scorching heat wave

Light to moderate rains occurred in several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district brought down scorching heat wave conditions, offering a relief to the voters. Average rainfall of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district was gauged to be 16.7 mm. Sirpur (U) received the highest rainfall of 57 mm. Kerameri, Jainoor, Lingapur and Asifabad mandals witnessed somewhere between 22 and 41 mm of rainfall.

Pembi, Khanapur and Laxmanachanda of Nirmal district and Bheemini, Vemanapalli and Kotapalli from Mancherial district registered moderate rains. Few other parts of the composite Adilabad district experienced light rains. Transportation of polling was hit by the rains. Vehicles shifting the staff were stuck in muddy roads. The staffers were forced to trek till polling stations carrying polling material.

Challenges greet polling staff

The polling staffers were greeted by unfavorable conditions at their designated polling stations on Sunday night. They struggled to settle down in the polling stations in the dark following outages of power due to the untimely rains and gales. They made preparations using torch lights and candles in several parts of the district.