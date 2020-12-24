Peddapalli: Man who claims to be Geeta’s father leaves for Indore

Swamy of Tharupalli in Kalwasrirampur mandal believes that Geeta is none other than his daughter who went missing some 20 years ago

Peddapalli: Bolli Swamy, who believes the speech and hearing impaired girl Geeta now lodged in an NGO in Indore is his daughter has left for Indore to meet her. Geetha was earlier handed over to India by Pakistan, after the girl strayed into Pakistan five years ago.

Swamy of Tharupalli in Kalwasrirampur mandal believes that Geeta is none other than his daughter who went missing some 20 years ago. Swamy and his cousine Shyam left for Indore by train, after getting permission from Anand Service Society, under whose care Geeta is living now. The society had assured them to provide an opportunity to meet Geeta on Friday morning.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Swamy expressed confidence that Geeta would recognize him. Except for some hair loss, there was no major change in his physical appearance than that of 20 years ago when his hearing and speech impaired Saritha went missing from home.

“To ensure Geeta remembers her childhood memories easily, I am carrying some of her childhood photos. I’m also carrying some of my old dresses, especially a T-shirt, which was a favorite to Saritha. I will be the happiest person if my daughter recognizes me” Swamy said.

After seeing Geeta’s visit to Basar temple aired on television channels and in social media platforms on December 15, Swamy and his family members are convinced that she is indeed his long lost daughter going by the facial features that matched with that of Saritha.

Family members also submitted a representation to the district officials requesting them to hand over their daughter by conducting a DNA test. Since there was no response from the administration, they directly approached the NGO to meet Geeta. However, they initially refused the proposal, said Shyam, uncle of Saritha. Later, they met Peddapalli MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy, who also spoke with the representatives of NGO. Convinced by the MLA’s argument, NGO management has agreed to provide an opportunity to meet Geeta, Shyam informed.

He hoped that the DNA testing process would become easier if Geeta recognized his father.

