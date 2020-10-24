Peddapalli: Peculiar formations on Godavari water worry officials, people

Local people recall that white colour fog formed over the water surface sometime ago leading to panic.

Peddapalli: Peculiar patterns of foam forming in the water in river Godavari has people and officials worried. People noticed interesting patterns on the water surface in river Godavari on the outskirts of Godavarikhani on Saturday. Videos and photos of the patterns went viral on social media and left officials wondering about the cause of such a peculiar phenomenon.

Local people recall that white colour fog formed over the water surface sometime ago leading to panic. Various theories are doing rounds about the peculiar phenomenon. Officials when contacted suspected that it could be due to mixing of untreated industrial effluents or sewage in river Godavari that could have led to the formation of designs of foam.

Another reason cited was that hitherto, water used to flow in the river, but with the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project being completed, the water is almost stagnant across river Godavari. Currently, water is stored in the river up to Yellampalli reservoir. The peculiar formation on the water surface appeared in the backwaters of Sundilla barrage.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Executive Engineer of Telangana State Pollution Control Board, Ravi Das said it was a natural phenomenon due to sewage water being discharged into the river without treatment. Sewage contains surfactants, soaps, detergents and others. An earlier report also revealed the same. Sewage treatment plants at Malkapur and Ramagundam were also not functioning. The officials said they collected samples of water and sent them for analysis in the zonal lab in Warangal, he informed.

