‘Pelli SandaD’ to stream on ZEE5 from June 24

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:51 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

From web series, direct-to-digital releases, and new films, ZEE5 has been offering them all. In recent months, it has brought out post-theatrical releases such as ‘RRR’, ‘Bangarraju’, ‘Rowdy Boys’, ‘Varudu Kaavalenu’, and many more.

And now, ZEE5 is all set to stream the blockbuster hit ‘Pelli SandaD’. Starring Roshan Meka and Sreeleela, the musical romantic-comedy has been one of the most sought-after by the audience. And the wait of the audience is coming to an end, with ZEE5 set to stream the film from June 24.

The film was creatively headed by K Raghavendra Rao, while Gowri Ronanki directed it. Movie buffs have reacted to the announcement with glee. There is excitement in the air ahead of the streaming.

On social media, the audience is expressing joy through replies and posts over the fact that ‘Pelli SandaD’ is finally hitting the OTT more than eight months after its theatrical release.