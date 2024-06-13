| Pema Khandu Sworn In As Arunachal Pradesh Cm For Third Straight Term

Pema Khandu sworn in as Arunachal Pradesh CM for third straight term

Khandu was re-elected unopposed from the Mukto constituency in the border district of Tawang.

By PTI Published Date - 13 June 2024, 02:36 PM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pema Khandu takes oath as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term during the swearing-in ceremony, at DK State Convention Centre, in Itanagar on Thursday. Photo: ANI

Itanagar: BJP leader Pema Khandu took oath as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term on Thursday.

Khandu, who was re-elected unopposed from the Mukto constituency in the border district of Tawang, was sworn in by Governor KT Parnaik in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, among others.

Eleven other MLAs were also sworn in as ministers at the function held in the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre. Among them were Deputy CM Chowna Mein, former assembly speaker PD Sona, BJP state president Biyuram Wahge, and Dasanglu Pul, the widow of former CM Kalikho Pul. While Dasanglu Pul is the lone woman minister, the new cabinet has eight fresh faces.

The others inducted into the cabinet include Palin MLA Balo Raja, Kanubari’s Gabriel Denwang Wangsu, Panging legislator Ojing Tashing, Kento Jini of Aalo East and Nyato Dukam, who won the Taliha seat unopposed.

The portfolios would be allocated later in the day, following which the first cabinet meeting of the new government would be held, officials said.

The BJP returned to power in this northeastern state for the third time in a row, winning 46 seats including, ten unopposed, in the 60-member assembly.