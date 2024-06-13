Pema Khandu sworn in as Arunachal CM; Shah, Nadda attend event

By PTI Updated On - 13 June 2024, 12:06 PM

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik administers oath of office to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, at the DK State Convention Centre in Itanagar,

Itanagar: BJP leader Pema Khandu took oath as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term on Thursday.

Khandu, the MLA of Mukto, was sworn in by Governor KT Parnaik in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, among others.

Eleven other MLAs were also sworn in as Ministers at the function held in the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre. Among them were Deputy CM Chowna Mein, former Assembly Speaker PD Sona, BJP State president Biyuram Wahge, and Dasanglu Pul, the widow of former CM Kalikho Pul. While Dasanglu Pul is the lone woman Minister, the new cabinet has eight fresh faces.

The portfolios would be allocated later in the day, following which the first Cabinet meeting of the new government would be held, officials said. The BJP returned to power in this northeastern state for the third time in a row, winning 46 seats in the 60-member Assembly.