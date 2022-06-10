| People Do Not Judge Music Based On Where And Who They Hear It From Ankur Tewari

People do not judge music based on where and who they hear it from: Ankur Tewari

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:35 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Hyderabad: Constantly ideating, listening to different kinds of music, reading books, travelling, meeting new people, and collecting experiences that can enhance his craft — the journey has been incredible so far, says Ankur Tewari.

‘Telangana Today’ caught up with the ‘Gehrahiyan’ music director when he was in Hyderabad recently for a live performance for The Doers Club, a signature experiential platform by the brand ‘Dewar’s’. The event was hosted at F House, Jubilee Hills, on May 27, along with Sapan Verma’s comedy act.

Speaking about The Doers Club, Ankur says he enjoys the idea of crossovers of art forms. He says that with clubs like these, people get to experience a variety of things — people who like comedy get to interact with independent music, and people who like independent music get to interact with comedy.

Quite popular for his independent music and his band ‘The Ghalat Family’, the musician — songwriter however says that he doesn’t differentiate between commercial and indie music. He believes that people own the songs if they like it.

“Of course, there are different kinds of audience for different music. But, people, I believe, do not judge music based on where and who they hear it from. They simply want to move their souls and bodies in order to grasp on to music,” he says.

Explaining the differences he noticed between the two forms of music, he stated that movies are scripted by someone else, whereas indie music involves one’s own experiences. “When you make your own music, you write your own script — it’s like you’re creating your own memoir of your life and kind of expressing what you’ve experienced,” he says.

Ankur advises young musicians to be honest with themselves and their work. There may be many failures in the process of pursuing one’s passion, but if one can sustain doing what they truly love and sleep at night feeling satisfied with their work, it is worthwhile, he believes. Currently, Ankur is working on Zoya Akthar’s ‘Archies’ and Arjun Varain Singh’s ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’. His album ‘Akela’ is soon set to release.