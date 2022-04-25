People of Regonda fortunate to have corporate level facilities at PHC: Kishan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:01 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

Union Minister Kishan Reddy during his visit to Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Monday.

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy was all praise for the facilities and services available at the State run Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Regonda mandal centre in the district on Monday.

He said that the people of this locality were fortunate to have corporate level facilities at the PHC. As a part of his tour to the district, the Minister has visited the PHC and inspected the facilities, and interacted with the patients. Later, he visited the Pandavula Gutta, a prehistoric rock art site in the same mandal, and stressed the need for the protection and conservation of the site by bringing it under the archaeology department. Reddy later chaired a meeting on the activities and programmes taken up in the district under the central government sponsored Aspirational Districts Programme.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Aspirational District Program launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2018 had revolutionised these districts into accelerators of growth. “The series of outreach meetings are an initiative of Hon PM under the aegis of NITI Aayog,” he added.

Manthani MLA Duddila Sridhar Babu, who attended the meeting, has urged the union Minister to take steps for the development and promotion of the tourist places in both the Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts. He urged Reddy to allot funds for the development of Ramappa temple as well as Kaleshwaram temple under the ‘Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive’ scheme. He also said that a medical college should be set up in Kataram besides setting up an Ayurvedic hospital in the area. “The Mahadevpur area should be brought under the ITDA jurisdiction,” he added.

Mulugu MLA Danasari Anasuya, District Collector Bhavesh Mishra and other officials from both districts attended the review meeting. Reddy also offered prayers at the Ramalayam in the Regonda mandal. Huzurabad MLA Etala Rajender accompanied the union Minister.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .