People reposed unwavering faith in Constitution, says PM in Mann Ki Baat

During the address, Prime Minister spoke of initiatives such as 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' launched on the World Environment Day to plant trees

By PTI Published Date - 30 June 2024, 12:03 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said people had reposed their unwavering faith in the Constitution and the democratic system of the country by their participation in the 2024 general elections.

The Prime Minister made the remarks in his Mann Ki Baat radio address, the first after the polls. The radio broadcast had had taken a break in February ahead of the general elections. “Today, I thank the countrymen for reposing their unwavering faith in our Constitution and the democratic system of the country,” Modi said.

He said the 2024 election was the biggest election in the world. “Such a big election has never taken place in any country in the world. More than 65 crore people voted in the election,” the Prime Minister said. He congratulated the Election Commission and every person associated with the election process.

During the radio address, the Prime Minister spoke of initiatives such as ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ launched on the World Environment Day to plant trees. “I am glad to see people inspiring others by sharing their pictures of their mothers,” Modi said.

He also paid rich tributes to tribal freedom fighters Veer Sidhu and Kanhu, who led the Santhal uprising against British rule in 1855, much before the first war of independence in 1857.

The Prime Minister also cheered Indian athletes who will be competing in the Paris Olympics next month. He noted that Indian athletes have participated in more than 900 international competitions.

The country expects its players to put up an excellent performance in the Paris Olympics, he said while urging the people to use ‘cheer4Bharat’ hashtag to motivate them.