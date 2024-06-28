Prime Minister pays tributes to former PM PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary

By PTI Published Date - 28 June 2024, 10:12 AM

Former Prime Minister, P. V. Narasimha Rao

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, widely hailed for introducing various economic reforms, on his birth anniversary.

Paying homage to Rao, Modi said in a post on X, “He is remembered for his leadership and wisdom. It is our Government’s honour that we conferred the Bharat Ratna on him earlier this year, recognising his rich contribution to our nation.”

Born in 1921, Rao was a veteran Congress leader who became Prime Minister in 1991 after the assassination of former Prime Minister and party leader Rajiv Gandhi during the Lok Sabha election campaign.

The dismantling of what was known as the “license-permit raj” built around the state’s rigid control of the economy and encouragement of private enterprise through numerous reforms are considered Rao’s enduring legacy as Prime Minister.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge too paid homage to the former Prime Minister. Taking to X, Kharge expressed: “Our tribute to former Prime Minister, PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary.” Spotlighting the turning point of India’s economy under his leadership, Kharge went on to write: “His government’s Economic Liberalisation ignited an era of growth, uplifting and expanding the middle class and paving the way for a stronger, more resilient nation.”

Summing up India’s achievements in the decisive era, the Congress President concluded: “His tenure was marked by significant milestones in India’s Nuclear programme and a series of innovative foreign policy initiatives, including the ‘Look East’ policy. His vital role in the progress of our nation shall always be cherished.”

Pamulaparthi Venkata Narasimha Rao was the ninth Prime Minister of India from 1991 to 1996. Notably, he was the first person from southern India and the second from a non-Hindi-speaking background to hold the office. His tenure was also marked by the demolition of Babri Masjid. The polyglot previously served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.