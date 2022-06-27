People yearning for BJP government in Telangana, says DK Aruna

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:12 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

Hyderabad: Stating that people in Telangana were yearning for BJP government, the party’s national vice president DK Aruna said development in the State was possible only with ‘Double Engine’ governance.

“The State government has failed in fulfilling the promises made to the people. All aspirations of people, who dreamt of growth and development in Telangana after State formation, have been dashed by the TRS government with its undemocratic rule,” Aruna said here on Monday.

The BJP National vice president and other senior leaders from the party inspected the arrangements for the party public meeting to be held on July 3 at Parade Grounds. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be addressing the gathering.

“It is going to be a historic event in State politics. People will turn up in large numbers to extend their support to Modi,” said Aruna.

Alleging that the youth were deliberately being misguided by opposition parties on Agnipath scheme, she said it would in fact benefit both the youth and the Armed Forces.

Later in the day, the State BJP president Bandi Sanjay performed special pujas at HICC, the venue for BJP’s national executive meeting to be held on July 2 and 3.

He was accompanied by union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and senior leaders from the party.