Pep Guardiola hits back at Mourinho for Sterling jibe

Manchester: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hit back at Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho after he suggested that City put pressure on Gareth Southgate to release Raheem Sterling.

His remark came ahead of the match between Tottenham and Manchester City later today. Mourinho had suggested that City had put pressure on England manager Gareth Southgate to release Sterling.

“Mourinho has to go to the doctors for the national team from England and from Manchester City. He has to go to the doctors – except if Mourinho maybe is a doctor. I don’t know. Listen, I’m not going to answer anything about Jose,” Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

“I said about the doctor because he accused something we have done which is not true, so he has to speak with doctors about all these other things. Don’t ask me because I’m almost 50, so I’m old enough to understand,” he added.

Mourinho’s Tottenham are five points and eight places above City in the Premier League 2020-21 standings. Earlier this week, Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension with Manchester City.

“When I arrived here, I didn’t expect to be seven years here. I don’t know what’s going to happen – it depends on the results, to be honest. We have success and we are happy, so why not? If we don’t have success, we will be less happy and want a change. It’s simple,” Guardiola said.

“So I’m here and continuing because we have had incredible success, last year won two titles. We won eight in the last three and we want to try to do it so again. No more than this. Still, I am enjoying doing this job, so what happens in two years I cannot answer you. I didn’t know what was happening, what would happen 10 days ago, 15 days ago. Our conversation this week with the club and especially Khaldoon [Al Mubarak], we clarified the deal together, the targets and we decided to continue,” he added.

Tottenham is currently in the second spot in Premier League 2020-21 standings while Manchester City is at the tenth spot.