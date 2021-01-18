Perfect screen debut to my career: Jahnavi Dhanrajgir

The Bolo Hau leading lady shares her experiences of working in a story with ‘Hyderabadi Tadka’

Jahnavi Dhanrajgir, daughter of filmmaker Tarun Dhanrajgir, has just made her screen debut with the romantic drama Bolo Hau. Captioned ‘Mazedaar Love Story with Hyderabadi Tadka’, the movie has already been making waves.

Jahnavi is playing the role of a college-going girl who hails from a conservative Nawab family and has a mind of her own.

The girl isn’t afraid to hold her ground and stand for what she believes in — strong, yet sensitive. The reason to okay the character is because Jahnavi found the role quite attractive to launch her acting career.

Having studied filmmaking and editing in New Zealand, Jahnavi happened to work as an intern for Ranveer Singh-starrer Gunday. “I think it’s important to understand every aspect of filmmaking in order to be an all-rounder filmmaker and every single job I’ve taken on has taught me much and helped hone my skills,” she says.

Speaking about the movie that goes with Dakhani lingo, set in the backdrop of Old City in Hyderabad, Jahnavi says that she had to undergo a thorough homework before getting in perfect sync with her role. “Everyone in the cast, apart from my co-star Ankit and I, were from Hyderabad. I think that played a big part in helping us capture the essence of the place.

Thus, we thought, it would give an authentic feel to audiences. This project has been exciting and challenging as a performer,” she adds.

Jahnavi shares how she worked hard and enjoyed the process of getting the accent and nuances right to bring Rukhsar’s character to life, “though this is the case with any role that an actor takes on, it’s the most crucial and fun part about the job. The Bolo Hau experience has been exhilarating”.

Tarun Dhanrajgir, a yesteryear actor who played the role of Mr Darcy in Pride and Prejudice that was aired on Doordarshan in the ’80s, has directed Bolo Hau.

Working with ‘director dad’ was another thrilling experience for Jahnavi. “I had thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with my father on this project. I’m eternally grateful to him for trusting me with this film. I think I’ve come out of this film not just a better actor but a better filmmaker,” says Jahnavi.

