Performing arts fraternity to pay homage to theatre matriarch Razia Baig in Hyderabad

The event is scheduled to take place at Radisson Blu Plaza in Banjara Hills, this Saturday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 May 2024, 11:25 AM

Begum Razia Baig

Hyderabad: Noted performing art luminaries to get together in the city to pay homage to theatre personality and chairperson of Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation, Razia Baig, who passed away recently.

The event is scheduled to take place at Radisson Blu Plaza in Banjara Hills, this Saturday.

Also Read Chairperson of Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation, Begum Razia Baig passes away at 73

Several artists from across the world including noted Telugu playwright Yandamoori, Tamil poet Subramania Bharati to Norwegian playwright Ibsen, Urdu poet Sardar Jafferi to Marathi lyricist Bal Kolhatkar, Hindi dramatist Vijay Tendulkar, will pay respects to Baig in the hour-long event on June 1, 2024.

Moreover, Renowned singer and Bollywood actress Ila Arun, theatre and cinema thespian Mohan Agashe, danseuse Vani Ganapathy, Television actress Rashmi Seth, national award-winning actress Mita Vasisht (back from Cannes with her film ‘The Shameless’), local Telugu actor-director Sreedhar Beecharaju will present their brief performances at the event.

Also, joining the occasion will be former Minister Dr. J. Geetha Reddy, senior Bureaucrat Jayesh Ranjan, and MLC Amer Ali Khan.

“This evening of theatre, poetry, prose, dance and classical music shall serve as an apt salutation to the matriarch known globally for her heritage and socially-meaningful plays in Hindustani since 1970s”, says veteran actress Rashmi Seth of Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation.

Nivedita Baunthiyal, Vice-President of IPTA Mumbai, said “Begum Razia Baig has been in the forefront patronizing and energizing theatre artistes around the country and overseas. Her dedication to the art form, especially with her Foundation and the annual Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival was truly inspirational”.

Actress and director of Ekjute Theatre, Juhi Babbar, observed, “She embodied grace and commitment, epitomized Hyderabadi tehzeeb and proved that one need not be flamboyant to leave a profound impact as an artiste. Hyderabad lost a true theatre icon and it is befitting that we pay her this homage.”