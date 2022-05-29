Peto’Fest at Phoenix arena attracts pet parents

Published Date - 06:59 PM, Sun - 29 May 22

Hyderabad: If you have seen any pets getting excited and goofing around, they must have been heading to the Peto’Fest at the Phoenix Arena, Hitech City. The exclusive flea market for pets, organised by Woofing Tales saw several pet dogs and cats along with their parents have an eventful and unusual Sunday in the city.

Along with stalls placed by several known pet product brands from Hyderabad and Bangalore, the highlights of the event were the grooming centre for pets, the movie night with pets and the artificial intelligence photobooth – which automatically clicks pictures of pets and their parents when detected.

Also, the pets had a pool party, ball pit and agility arena at the fest. Actor Ram Charan’s pet Rhyme was the chief guest of the event.

“The event was completely housefull. It was flooding pets. Despite the hot sun, several pet parents travelled all the way from Secunderabad to Hitech City to be part of the fest,” shares Raviesha Pradeep, organiser of the fest working with Woofing Tales.

Sharing about the highlight of the event, Raviesha adds, “There was a handicapped dog – the hind legs was immobile and was walking with the help of a wheel. And the pet came along with his mother and thoroughly enjoyed every event which stole the hearts of many here. The effort taken by the pet parent to take care of a dog like that and also bring him to the fest was really overwhelming.”

The fest also served ice-cream for dogs and food and beverages along with live performances all day for humans accompanying their pets.

