PG students can now switch courses; UGC offers one-year master’s programmes

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has come out with a new curriculum and credit framework for PG that provides flexibility for students to switch from one discipline to another.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:22 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

Hyderabad: Students can soon pursue a master’s degree in a discipline that is unconnected with their undergraduate specializations, provided they qualify in the entrance tests. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has come out with a new curriculum and credit framework for PG that provides flexibility for students to switch from one discipline to another. In addition to the existing two-year master programmes, the Commission introduced one-year master’s programmes.

As per the new framework for PG programmes approved by the Commission in its meeting held on November 3, students who qualify UG with a double major can opt for master’s programmes in either of the two subjects of the major. In addition, students who qualify UG with a major and minor will be eligible to pursue either major or minor (s) subject in the master’s programme.

“The new framework allows the students to do their master’s in any stream they choose as a major or minor in their UG programme. In addition, they can also pursue a master’s degree in a discipline that is unconnected with their UG specializations, provided the student demonstrates competence by qualifying in an entrance test like CUET-PG,” UGC Chairman Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar said on Thursday.

Further, the Commission enabled students who completed a four-year UG, three-year UG, two-year PG or five-year integrated programmes (UG PG) in STEM subjects to be eligible for admissions into ME., M.Tech and allied areas. Students taking up a two-year PG programme have also been provided an exit option after the first year. Such students will be awarded a postgraduate diploma. The Commission will notify the new framework in a couple of days to seek feedback from the stakeholders.