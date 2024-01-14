Philips Machine Tools partners with Upanal CNC Solutions

The collaboration aims to strengthen coverage and accessibility across the South Indian market.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 January 2024, 09:06 PM

Hyderabad: Leading manufacturing solution provider, Phillips Machine Tools proudly announced its partnership with Upanal CNC Solutions, a prominent name in South India’s manufacturing sector.

The collaboration aims to strengthen coverage and accessibility across the South Indian market by combining Phillips’s renowned machining and additive expertise with Upanal CNC’s reach in the Southern region. Upanal CNC’s customers will now benefit from an expanded metal cutting portfolio, enabled by access to the wide array of Phillips products, said a press release.