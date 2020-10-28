Piramal Enterprises Q2 profit rises 14%

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 3,301.84 crore for the quarter against Rs 3,270.50 crore for the year-ago quarter.

By | Published: 9:34 pm

New Delhi: Ajay Piramal-led Piramal Enterprises on Wednesday reported a 13.95 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 628.31 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2020, driven by robust sales in the pharma segment. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 551.37 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Piramal Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 3,301.84 crore for the quarter against Rs 3,270.50 crore for the year-ago quarter. “We have delivered a resilient performance with net profit of Rs 1,124 crore for H1 FY21, despite adverse global environment. Continuing to focus on strengthening our balance sheet, over the past year, we brought in Rs 18,000 crore of capital and reduced our net debt-to-equity ratio to below 1x”.

In Financial Services, “we saw early signs of recovery across the key sectors that we lend to. Progressing on the stated strategy of diversifying the loan book, we will be launching our multi-product retail lending platform in November 2020,” he added.