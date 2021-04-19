Plan your future with University of Houston-Clear Lake

Since opening its doors in 1974, the university has awarded more than 75,000 degrees, each resulting in expanded employment prospects, brighter futures, and changed lives.

Situated in the cities of Pasadena and Houston, Texas, the University of Houston-Clear Lake is one of the four educational institutions falling under the University of Houston System. The branch campuses of the university are located in Pearland and Texas Medical Centre.

The university's numerous institutes and centers, such as the Environmental Institute of Houston, Center for Autism and Developmental Disabilities, Center for Educational Programs, Psychological Services Clinic, and Center for Executive Education, reflect UHCL's commitment to community service.

UHCL offers 97-degree programs: 46 Bachelors, 48 Masters, and three Doctoral. Awarding more than 2,100 degrees annually, the university’s alumni base exceeds 73,000. The most popular majors at the University of Houston-Clear Lake include Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services; Multi/Interdisciplinary Studies; Psychology; Health Professions and related programs; and Biological and Biomedical Sciences.

The University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award baccalaureate, Master’s, and Doctorate degrees. UHCL is one of only 10 US universities with computing programs accredited under three different curriculum guidelines of ABET.

The College of Science and Engineering’s undergraduate degree program in computer engineering is accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET, while its computer science and computer information systems undergraduate programs are accredited by the Computing Accreditation Commission of ABET.

Overall, the University of Houston-Clear Lake is among the top schools for students from outside the United States. College Factual ranks the university as 129th out of a total of 1,279 colleges and universities for popularity with international students.

The university comprises numerous colleges, which include multiple centers and institutes that maintain various departments of study. The college of business comprises a center for executive education and departments dedicated to accounting, general business, healthcare administration, management, management information systems, decision sciences, economics, finance, and marketing.

The Alfred R Neumann Library at the university is the destination for published scholarly information sources and supporting research and instructional services. Use the library’s online discovery tools, research databases, and guides to access a universe of academic information.

The following are the rankings of the university according to various educational portals: US News (2020) ranks UHCL in National Universities: #185; Best Value Schools: #133; Social Mobility: #27; Top Public Schools: #92; Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs: #83. QS News (2020) ranks UHCL as Global World Ranking: #651-700. THE (2020) ranks UHCL as World University Ranking: #401-500.

The university also has notable alumni who are pioneering astronauts, best-selling authors, and visionary CEOs. Guion “Guy” Bluford, Colonel, USAF (retd.), the First African American to fly in space; sports broadcaster Kevin Eschenfelder — ROOT Sports Network; Christine Harper – Human Factors Research Manager, HP, Inc.; Bernard H Harris, Jr.- President of the Harris Foundation, first African American to walk in space; Brenda Jones-Provost, San Jacinto South Campus; Kevin Kwan-Best-selling author, Crazy Rich Asians, China Rich Girlfriend, Rich People Problems; Marilyn K Lunney — first elected female judge for mainland Galveston County; Evelyn Miralles, ’92, ’12, NASA Johnson Space Center/CACI International, virtual reality engineer, two-time recipient of CNET’s Top 20 Most Influential Hispanics, named one of the BBC 100 Women of 2016.

